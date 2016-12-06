Anton Media Group Is Official Donation Site For Toy Campaign

Since the 1990s, Anton Community Newspapers has been a major sponsor for the Toys For Tots charity campaign.

Once again, Anton Media Group is an official drop-off location for Toys For Tots. Those who would like to make a donation of a new, unwrapped toy for a child who may otherwise go without the magic of the season are invited to do so at Anton’s office, 132 E. 2nd St. in Mineola, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, Dec. 16, at noon.

Toys from communities across Nassau and Suffolk counties are collected by individuals and businesses, then distributed by the members of the U.S. Marine Corps locally to underprivileged children.

For more information about additional collection sites, donation information or to request a toy distribution, visit www.garden-city-ny.toysfortots.org or contact Staff Sergeant J. D. Quinton at toysfortots.nassaucounty@gmail.com or 516-228-5669.