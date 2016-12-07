Carle Place Tree Lighting Draws Crowd

The Carle Place Tree Lighting drew its biggest crowd in years, as local residents gathered at the corner of Westbury Avenue and Cherry Lane to ring in the holiday season. The festivities began with Carle Place High School student Emily Lutz singing the national anthem as Cub Scout Pack 305 presented the colors, and the crowd sang along as the Rushmore chorus sang some holiday tunes. After an invocation by Deacon Pat Duffy, athletes from Carle Place High School’s fall teams were invited to do the honors of flipping the switch to light the tree.

As attendees admired the illuminated 30-foot high tree, a fire engine siren soon signaled the arrival of Santa, who handed out candy canes to the excited youngsters of Carle Place. Residents then headed to Cherry Lane School to enjoy refreshments.