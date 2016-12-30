Dryden Learns The Power Of Wind

The Home Depot recently partnered with the Dryden Street School to have the kindergarten students participate in a project about the power of wind. Sponsored by PTA President Ms. Lomax and Ms. Ramos, a parent of a kindergarten student and employee at Home Depot, 340 students were engaged in hands-on activities that were based around the concept of STEAM. More than a dozen employees from Home Depot were on hand to teach the students how to build a wooden sail boat and the students were extremely proud of their creations. The partnership with Home Depot taught the kindergarten students an important lesson about hands-on experiences and they were excited to share their creations with family members.

—Submitted by the Westbury School District