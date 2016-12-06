Festive Feelings Abound At Tree Lighting

The holiday season in Westbury officially kicked off this past weekend with the annual village tree lighting ceremony. A local tradition, the festivities drew a modest-sized crowd to the recreation center for entertainment and refreshments before guests headed outside to see the tree illuminated.

Mayor Peter Cavallaro opened the event, wishing attendees a happy holiday and encouraging them a season of rest, sentiments echoed by Legislator Laura Schaefer who said “even though there’s a lot of hustle and bustle, it’s important to take time for ourselves and be with each other. To just be together with family and friends, and spend that quality time together.”

A four piece brass band filled the room with familiar tunes, and the Park Avenue choir delighted with their renditions of “My Favorite Things” from the Sound of Music and “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer.” New to the festivities this year was the Westbury Arts Council’s station where children could make and write cards for veterans. The Westbury Carle Place Chamber of Commerce sponsored refreshments, and attendees enjoyed cake, cookies and hot chocolate before heading outside for the tree lighting.

Attention from the colorfully lit tree was quickly drawn away due to fire engine sirens signaling the arrival of Santa. Children and their parents gathered around to greet Saint Nick, who posed for photos and handed out candy canes.