Student Council Serves Veterans

Westbury High School’s Student Council conducted a Veterans Drive in the beginning of the school year and recently donated boxes of shampoo, lotion, nail clippers, soap, socks, sweatpants, shave gel, toothpaste, toothbrushes, laundry soap and other personal products.

Student Council takes pride in serving the community around their high school and are dedicated to helping those in need. They were happy to work in conjunction with North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and personally gave her all items when she visited the Student Council at the high school.

Items will be delivered to the veterans at Northport Veteran’s Affairs (VA) Medical Center. The Student Council felt it was important to let the veterans know how important their service to our country was and had a letter writing day where they wrote letters thanking the veterans for their service and what it means to them. Student Council recognizes the emotional needs of our veterans are just as important as their physical needs.

—Submitted by Westbury High School