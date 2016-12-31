Students Pack Survival Kits For Haiti

1 of 4

Led by Mrs. Auguste from the guidance department, the entire faculty and student body of Westbury High School came together on Dec. 7 to work with alumni Vicki Sylvain, founder of Quiescere Resource Center, to put together survival kits for the residents of Haiti impacted by Hurricane Matthew. Students from all the collective clubs at the high school gathered in the cafeteria with donated supplies of new toiletries, underwear, soap, shampoo, school supplies, food and hygiene products to sort and individually create large ziplock bags that could be handed out to residents in Haiti who are so desperately in need following the devastating aftermath of the hurricane.

It was beautiful to see students coming together to help others who are in need. Students were able to pack up numerous boxes which will be shipped to Haiti for the relief effort. Westbury High School is proud to promote community outreach programs like this and work to continue helping others.

—Submitted by Westbury High School