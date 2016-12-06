Westbury Man Gets 15 Years For Assault, Robbery

A Westbury man was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week, for assaulting and robbing a former roommate.

Wilson Garcia, 20, was convicted by a jury on Oct. 3, of two counts of first-degree assault (a B violent felony), two counts of first-degree robbery (a B violent felony), one count of second-degree robbery (a C violent felony), two counts of second-degree assault (a D violent felony), third-degree robbery (a D felony) and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (an A misdemeanor).

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said on Nov. 10, 2015, that Garcia, nicknamed Peligro, was with the victim in a home on Prospect Avenue in New Cassel. Garcia—who used to live with the victim and work with him as a day laborer—demanded money for crack-cocaine from the then 35-year old man. The victim had a $100 bill that he needed for personal use and told the defendant that he would give him whatever money he had left over after spending the money on himself. However, Garcia then pulled out a large knife, stabbed the victim in the head, striking his right temple, took the $100 bill out of the victim’s pocket and threw him down a basement staircase. Garcia then left the victim for dead at the bottom of the staircase.

The victim managed to crawl out of the stairwell and across the street where a good Samaritan called 911. He was taken to Nassau University Medical Center where he received stitches and staples in his head and was able to tell police officers that Garcia assaulted him. He has since recovered from his injures, which included a severed artery.

The defendant was arrested by members of the Nassau County Police Department on Nov. 12, 2015. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, plus three years post release supervision.

“This defendant robbed and brutally stabbed his former roommate in the head and left him for dead,” said Singas. “Today’s sentence ensures that this defendant will be off the streets and behind bars for many years, and I’m grateful to the Nassau Police Department and our prosecutors for their outstanding work on this case.”