Anton Media Group Hosts Post-Holiday Food Drive

Hunger doesn't end with the holidays.

The holidays are over, but unfortunately poverty and hunger are not. Anton Media Group wants to address the situation by supporting the Interfaith Nutrition Network (INN) in the New Year and holding a food drive at its Mineola and Port Washington offices.

Anton Media Group Publisher Angela Susan Anton said, “We at Anton always try to help those in need. This is the time of year to hold a food drive because the shelves of the food pantry empty after the holidays. We are pleased to be able to give back to the community in this way and thank the Mary Brennan INN for all the good they do.”

President of Anton Media Group Frank Virga said, “It’s wonderful that our Port Washington News and Manhasset Press editor Elizabeth Johnson took the initiative to organize this food drive. I know that the guests of the Mary Brennan INN will appreciate the items we collect and donate, especially at this time of year.”

The Mary Brennan INN in Hempstead addresses the issues of hunger and homelessness on Long Island by providing food, shelter, long-term housing and supportive services in a dignified and respectful manner for those who seek help. It receives an abundance of donations and volunteer inquiries and support during the holiday season. After the holidays are over, it is in need of various items, as well as volunteers, both groups and individuals.

The INN serves more than 450,000 meals a year throughout their network of soup kitchens, and distributes food to thousands of men, women and children who are in need each year.

The INN also has a food pantry that needs to be restocked constantly. They operate five days a week year-round, serving a hot meal and offering supportive services to anyone who seeks help. The INN is open on most major holidays with the exception of New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and July Fourth. It serves 200-400 meals in a day.

The most needed, non-perishable food items include boxes and cans of pasta, tuna, soups, canned meats, vegetables and beans. Any cans with a pop-top that do not require a can opener and cereals, macaroni & cheese and child-friendly foods are always in demand.

In addition to donations of food, the INN offers a hot shower for those who need one. There are two showers in the building that require approximately 10,000 towels a year to provide this service to guests. Towels can be new or gently used in good condition. Disposable towels are handed out when the INN runs out of regular bath towels. Travel-sized toiletries of soap, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, lotion, toothpaste/toothbrush, razors and shaving cream are always needed.

The community is welcome to drop off donations at 132 East Second St. in Mineola, as well as the 270 Main St. office in Port Washington on Thursdays and Fridays between now and Feb. 3. Visit www.the-inn.org for more information about the INN.