Though the holidays may be out of everyone’s mind, the sentiments of good cheer and merriment were evident at the Westbury-Carle Place Chamber of Commerce’s holiday party, which took place Thursday, Jan. 12 at Westbury Manor. Chamber members enjoyed a cocktail reception and plenty of food, as well as a gift exchange. The event gave area business owners the chance to not only network and meet with friends, but celebrate the accomplishments of the year.