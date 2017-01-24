Hilda Finger passed away peacefully at the age of 101 on Dec. 17, 2016, in Portland, OR. Finger was born in Westbury, where she lived for 97 years. She attended Westbury High School where she played the clarinet in the band, and even had the opportunity to perform at Madison Square Garden. She also exercised polo ponies for residents of the estates in Old Westbury. In 1945, Finger married Sam Finger and together they raised their family in her childhood home where she gardened, shoveled snow and lived independently into her 90s. Finger was a nurse for more than 50 years, retiring at the inspiring age of 84. In 2012, Finger moved to Oregon, where she spent four wonderful years with Anita and her family.

Finger was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend, best remembered for her fiery spirit, sharp mind and steadfast identity as a loyal New Yorker.

Finger is survived by her daughter, Anita; her son, Gerry and his wife, Anne; her granddaughter, Valerie; her granddaughter, Renee and her husband, Evan; and her grandson, Jeremy.

Join family and friends at the graveside service on Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Ararat Cemetery, Route 109, in Farmingdale.