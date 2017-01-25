It’s Long Island Restaurant Week In Westbury And Carle Place

The Winter 2017 Long Island Restaurant Week is underway throughout the Island and in your backyard. Until Sunday, Jan. 29, many local restaurants will be offering a $27.95 three-course prix-fixe menu.

Participating restaurants nearby include:

Carle Place

Shiro of Japan

516-351-5327

West End Cafe

516-294-5608

Westbury

Benny’s Ristorante

516-997-8111

Casa Di Fratelli

516-385-3700

Marco Polo’s

516-338-7777

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas

516-228-5400

See the menus and find out more at longislandrestaurantweek.com.