It’s Long Island Restaurant Week In Westbury And Carle Place

By Westbury Times Staff -
0
29

The Winter 2017 Long Island Restaurant Week is underway throughout the Island and in your backyard. Until Sunday, Jan. 29, many local restaurants will be offering a $27.95 three-course prix-fixe menu.

Participating restaurants nearby include:

Carle Place

Shiro of Japan
516-351-5327

West End Cafe
516-294-5608

Westbury

Benny’s Ristorante
516-997-8111

Casa Di Fratelli
516-385-3700

Marco Polo’s
516-338-7777

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas
516-228-5400

See the menus and find out more at longislandrestaurantweek.com.

SHARE
Previous articleRevolutionary Learning
Westbury Times Staff
Since 1907, The Westbury Times has faithfully served the areas of Westbury, Carle Place, Salisbury and Old Westbury as a source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply