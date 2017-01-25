It’s Long Island Restaurant Week In Westbury And Carle Place

The Winter 2017 Long Island Restaurant Week is underway throughout the Island and in your backyard. Until Sunday, Jan. 29, many local restaurants will be offering a $27.95 three-course prix-fixe menu.
Participating restaurants nearby include:
Carle Place
Shiro of Japan
516-351-5327
West End Cafe
516-294-5608
Westbury
Benny’s Ristorante
516-997-8111
Casa Di Fratelli
516-385-3700
Marco Polo’s
516-338-7777
Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas
516-228-5400
See the menus and find out more at longislandrestaurantweek.com.