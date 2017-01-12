Rally to Save Health Care on National Day of Action

Hundreds expected at the Yes We Can Center in Westbury, NY

On Sunday, Jan. 15 at 12:30 p.m. Congresswoman Kathleen Rice and Congressman Tom Suozzi will lead a rally to save critical health care programs such as Affordable Care Act (ACA), Medicare, Medicaid and Planned Parenthood. The rally will take place at the Yes We Can Community Center, located at 141 Garden St. in Westbury, and will begin at 12:30 p.m. The rally is one of dozens of events planned across the country for Jan. 15, a National Day of Action to show support for these important health care programs. Hundreds of people from Long Island and the greater New York City area are expected to attend. Space is limited.