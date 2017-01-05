Resident Honors John Glenn

Adam Sackowitz, a 25 year old graduate student and lifelong resident of Westbury, who is currently writing his graduate thesis on Senator John Glenn at St. John’s University, is reaching out to Ohio and New York elected officials to honor the late senator and astronaut.

According to Sackowitz, “The Democratic minority in the Ohio House of Representatives is likely to bring up a bill funding a statue and piece of artwork honoring John Glenn in the next legislative session.”

He wrote a letter to a dozen Ohio state representatives and said support “has been tremendous.”

Locally, Sackowitz reached out to Nassau County Legislature Carrie Solages (D-Elmont), who requested a moment of silence for Glenn in the county legislature earlier this month.

“Legislator Solages voiced his support in finding ways to honor John Glenn and finding more ways to honor Long Island’s rich aviation heritage” Sackowitz said.

Sackowitz stated that, “Belmont Park in Legislator Solages district was home to many aviation tournaments during the early 1900’s and in 1910, the Wright Brothers flew their Model R biplane at Belmont.” The Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City has announced plans to make an exhibit commemorating Glenn, which Sackowitz also hopes to work on.