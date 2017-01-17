Woman Robbed In Parking Lot

By Westbury Times Staff -
0
70

 

A woman was robbed at knifepoint last night in a Westbury parking lot, with three men taking off with her iPhones and credit cards.

The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 16 at 6:27 p.m. According to the Nassau County Police Department, the 19-year-old female victim was approached by three male Hispanics, 15-19 years of age, armed with a knife in parking lot #7 (opposite 153 Post Ave.) The men demanded she had everything over or they would stab her.

The female complied and handed over 2 Apple iPhones and her backpack, containing a wallet with credit cards. The subjects then fled through the parking lot.

 

No injuries were reported.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

SHARE
Previous articleQuantico Films In Carle Place
Westbury Times Staff
Since 1907, The Westbury Times has faithfully served the areas of Westbury, Carle Place, Salisbury and Old Westbury as a source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply