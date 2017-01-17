Woman Robbed In Parking Lot

A woman was robbed at knifepoint last night in a Westbury parking lot, with three men taking off with her iPhones and credit cards.

The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 16 at 6:27 p.m. According to the Nassau County Police Department, the 19-year-old female victim was approached by three male Hispanics, 15-19 years of age, armed with a knife in parking lot #7 (opposite 153 Post Ave.) The men demanded she had everything over or they would stab her.

The female complied and handed over 2 Apple iPhones and her backpack, containing a wallet with credit cards. The subjects then fled through the parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.