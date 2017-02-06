Deadline Extended For Art Contest

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth, the town board and the town’s Business & Tourism Development Corporation (BTDC) along with the North Hempstead Arts Advisory Council and The Art Guild of Port Washington are pleased to announce that the town will be holding its second Arts Matter! Juried Art Contest and Exhibit. The theme of this contest is Multi-Cultural Aspects of the Town of North Hempstead. The entries will be accepted until Feb. 13.

In order to enter, you must be a resident of the town, an employee of a business located in the town or a member of an arts organization within the town. All artists must be 18 years or older. Any artwork submitted must be available from Feb. 27 to May 1 and must have been completed in the past three years. Each artist may submit up to three artworks per entry. The cost per entry is $25. All entries must be submitted by Feb. 13. For more information, including how to enter, accepted art mediums, additional rules and regulations can be found at: www.northhempsteadny.gov/btdc.

The winning art works will be on display at Town Hall in Manhasset from Feb. 28 to April 28 and the exhibit is open to the public. The Arts Matter! Artist’s Reception will take place on Tuesday, March 14 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

For more information and to access the entry form visit www.northhempsteadny.gov/btdc or call 311 or 516-869-6311.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead