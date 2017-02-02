LI Cares To Host February Pet Food Drive

Nassau County offices will participate in Long Island Cares’ 6th Annual Legislative Pet Food Drive Challenge. The drive will take place during the month of February and focus on collecting for the family members most vulnerable to hunger: residents’ pets. LI Cares formed Baxter’s Pet Pantry in 2009, and has since distributed over one million pounds of pet food to pets all over Long Island, including: dogs, cats, ferrets, rabbits, caged pets, fish, reptiles and all others considered family members.

“For many of us our pets are family,” said County Executive Ed Mangano. “These pet food items will help feed animals in need, which in turn keeps pets with their loved ones and out of shelters. I thank those who generously donated and participated in the county’s 2016 Barkfest Pet Food Drive and ask residents to consider donating to this much needed and worthwhile cause.”

Drop off boxes will be located in the following County locations for the month of February:

Corrections/Sheriff Department (Main Lobby), 100 Carman Avenue, East Meadow

Eisenhower Park (Lobby of Administration Building), East Meadow

Traffic Parking Violations, 16 Cooper Street, Hempstead

40 Main Street, Hempstead (In Front of Suite C Office)

One West Street, Mineola (Main Lobby)

NCPD, 2nd Floor Training Wing, 1490 Franklin Avenue, Mineola

County Executive Building (Main Lobby), 1550 Franklin Avenue, Mineola

240 Old Country Road, Mineola (Main Lobby)

Nassau District Attorney’s Office (Main Lobby) 262 Old Country Road, Mineola

Health Department, 200 County Seat Drive, Mineola

Probation, 400 County Seat Drive, Mineola (Directors Office –Main Entrance)

DSS, 60 Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Uniondale (Outside Cafeteria)

DPW, 1194 Prospect Avenue, Westbury (2nd Floor Reception)

Anyone interested in donating pet or regular food items, please feel free to contact the Freeport Long Island Cares Facility at 516-442-5221 or during operating hours visit 84 Pine Street in Freeport.