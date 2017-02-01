Robbers Go For Pizza In Carle Place

Two men tried to rob a delivery man this morning, unsuccessfully attempting to steal pizza from a Domino’s deliveryman in Carle Place.

According to Nassau County Police, the male victim, 52, was making a delivery for Domino’s Pizza to a Clearland Avenue residence at 1:20 a.m. While still in his vehicle was approached by two African-American men, one with a heavy build and one with a thin build, wearing ski masks. One of the subjects opened the victim’s door and demanded the pizza. The victim was able to pull the door closed and as he drove away, heard his rear window shatter from an unknown object.

The victim returned to the store at 103 Westbury Ave. and then called 911. No injuries were reported.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

