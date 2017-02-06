Supreme Opposition

President Donald Trump announced Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States. We have a message to the United States Senate about Judge Gorsuch: opposing Roe V. Wade is a disqualifier. The right to safe and legal abortion has been the law of the land for more than 40 years and nominees to the highest court in the land must make clear that they will protect our fundamental rights—including the right of a woman to control her own body. It has become crystal clear that the courts are going to be the last—and sometimes the only—line of defense against dangerous and unconstitutional attacks on basic rights.

President Trump’s nominee, Neil Gorsuch, has an alarming history of interfering with reproductive rights and health. Planned Parenthood of Nassau County calls on the United States Senate to uphold a fundamental standard: if you oppose Roe V. Wade and women’s access to basic health care, you are not qualified to sit on the Supreme Court of the United States.

—JoAnn D. Smith

President/CEO Planned Parenthood Nassau County