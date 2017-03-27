Another Term For Cavallaro, Wise And Boes

It was a smooth and easy election day for Village of Westbury Mayor Peter Cavallaro and trustees William Wise and Joan Boes, as the three returned to their seats on the board in an uncontested election.

Cavallaro had 430 votes, Boes had 416 and Wise had 411. The Action Party members will return for four-year terms.

“I’m very happy that my team remains intact and that we have four more years to work on the things that we’ve been working on,” said Cavallaro, who’s served on the board for 18 years, eight of those as mayor. “I think it’ll be important for the future of the village. I’m really privileged to serve as the mayor and even though it was uncontested, I’m happy others came out to support us. It shows people are happy with what we’re doing and support what we’ve been doing.”

Among the board’s priority projects include implementing projects with funds from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant. The implementation of that will generate multiple projects, including potentially rezoning areas that are currently underutilized to encourage transit-oriented housing, as well as doing streetscape improvements and upgrades to the senior center.

Another soon-to-be completed project is the replacement of the Post Avenue train trestle and overseeing the local implementation of Cuomo’s desired third track project.