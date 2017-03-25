Boy Scouts Stays Busy

The Wolf Den of Carle Place Pack 305 is continuing to learn about service to the community. The Den had very special guests at their February den meeting. Five members of the Carle Place VFW came to the meeting and answered questions from the boys about their service to the country. Afterwards, the Scouts and veterans talked about Scouting and played board games. This month the den also toured the Hicksville Gregory Museum, where they explored the museum’s collection of fossils, rocks, gems and even made a plaster mold of a brachiopod.

The Bears have also been busy this month. They have practiced using hand tools to decide which are the best ones to have in their toolbox. The Bears have also learned and practiced the rules for using these tools safely. The boys in the Bear Den built two projects out of wood, a pinewood derby car to race and a birdhouse. The Bears also learned about three common designs of pocketknives while practicing knife safety. The boys used their imagination to whittle different objects from a bar of soap. The Bears are currently doing a food drive for Our Lady of Hope food pantry and are planning activities to do at an upcoming visit to The Bristal in Westbury.

The Webelos recently completed First Aid requirements which culminated in a trip to the Carle Place Fire Department to tour an ambulance and speak to first responders. The Webelos also got an up close view into the life-saving gear that first responders use to help citizens in distress.

The Tiger Scouts have completed four adventures so far and have enjoyed learning about healthy food choices, family histories and working together as a team. They are getting ready for spring by decorating bird houses and planting seeds.

All of the boys in Pack 305 participated in the annual Pinewood Derby last month. The pinewood derby is a racing event for Cub Scouts in the Boy Scouts of America. Cub Scouts, with the help of parents, build their own cars from wood kits provided by the Pack. Each Scout raced in four “heats” and the top three racers as well as the winner of “Best in Show” move on to the District Pinewood Derby. The top three racers of the 2017 Pinewood Derby were James Beecher (Bear), Dylan Loredo (Webelo), and Joey Losito (Bear). Best in show went to Brian Davico (Bear) for his Minecraft Steve car. These four Scouts also competed on March 19 against other Scouts in the Rough Rider District. The Rough Rider District serves the following towns and communities: Bethpage, Brookville, Carle Place, E. Garden City, East Meadow, Farmingdale, Hicksville, Island Trees, Jericho, Levittown, New Cassel, N. Massapequa, Old Bethpage, Old Westbury, Plainedge, Plainview, Salisbury, S. Farmingdale, Syosset, Uniondale, Westbury, and Woodbury. The Pack Pinewood Derby was a great deal of fun and the Scouts, families and friends had a great time cheering all of the Scouts on.

—Submitted by Pack 305