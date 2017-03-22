Local Residents Receive Town Award

High school student, PTA president named to Roll of Honor

Westbury residents Krista Davy and Gloria Rosenau will be the latest residents to have their names added to the prestigious Town of North Hempstead May W. Newburger Women’s Roll of Honor, an annual award that recognizes women who have made a contribution to their community or have accomplished a significant achievement through public or private efforts.

Though she’s not even old enough to vote, Davy has already left a mark on Westbury. As one of the youngest recipients of the Women’s Roll of Honor award, she said she was surprised to be honored with the distinction.

“I like to help in the community and help others who need it,” Davy said. “And to spend my time making the community better.”

She notes that one of the biggest influencers in her life was the Girl Scouts, an organization she’s been involved with for 13 years.

“They teach you to help out in any way you can and to volunteer,” Davy said. “It teaches you how to work with different groups of people and it really stuck with me.”

Davy’s received numerous Scouting awards, most recently, the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award. As part of her Gold Award project, she focused on an anti-bullying campaign, that included developing a curriculum on the issue and teaching it at workshops she held with elementary and middle school-aged children, the Muslim community and LGBT population.

“[Bullying] is not addressed enough. People don’t realize what it does to a person,” Davy said. “I thought it was important to get on top of it, because kids are getting bullied at a young age. I thought it made a difference and it felt really good to do it.”

To spread her message on the important topic, Davy also enlisted support and assistance from members of her school’s Art Club and Art Honor Society to create a mural that promotes friendship, acceptance, tolerance and love. The mural is on display at the Town of North Hempstead “Yes We Can” Community Center.

“[Krista] is a gem, a role model for women young and old,” Viviana Russell

Town Councilwoman Viviana Russell said she nominated Davy for the award because she is “an amazing young lady.”

“Although on the exterior she seems like a very quiet shy person, once you get to know and see her in action, you will know she is nothing but,” Russell said. “She is a gem, a role model for women young and old and a proud product of our Westbury School District.”

The high school senior is involved in numerous clubs and extracurricular activities, including serving as an active volunteer at Winthrop University Hospital and on her church’s ministry team.

Another huge honor for Davy came last summer, when she was awarded a competitive internship working at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, where she worked under the direction of a neuropsychologist to study the brain and learn about the part of the brain that creates memory. The experience ignited a spark in Davy, and she intends to continue her exploration of the brain as she goes on to college where she plans to major in neuropsychology.

For Rosenau, the call from town clerk Wayne Wink that she had been nominated for the distinction was a welcome distraction from the fact that she had dislocated her hip the day before.

“It made my evening. I was beaming,” said Rosenau. “It makes everything worthwhile.”

Rosenau’s spirit of service began when she was raising her daughters in East Northport, where she served as a PTA president at Bellerose Avenue School and a Brownie Scout leader. She moved to Westbury in 1990 after her marriage to Dieter Rosenau and after retiring in 2008, decided to get involved in the local school district again.

“[Gloria] loves these kids and it shines through,”

Fernando Agramonte

She began getting involved with the Powells Lane PTA, eventually taking over as president for two years. Then, she got involved in SEPTA, taking a president’s role there as well as serving as secretary for Dryden Street School’s PTA.

“I helped out anybody and everybody, wherever needed,” Rosenau said. “Being at home and retired made it easier to help. I did it, along with my husband and my sister. It was a package deal, with the three of us.”

Currently, Rosenau wears the titles of president of the middle school PTA, vice president of the PTA Council and president of SEPTA. Among the projects close to her heart are “adopting families” for the holidays, a personal contribution between her and her sister, Judy Stone, that provides gifts and clothing for families in need, and providing scholarships to two graduating seniors going into a trade, a project that will continue in memory of her husband Dieter, who passed away this past September.

Westbury Middle School principal Fernando Agramonte described Rosenau as a “God-send to the district.” He described how she helped organize numerous events for the kids, including a successful book fair, chocolate fundraiser, holiday boutique, Zumba night and more, but what stood out about her was more than her ability to plan activities.

“The special thing about Gloria is that she’s willing to do anything and everything for the kids,” Agramonte said. “She loves these kids and it shines through. She’s always volunteering to support our community and we’re so lucky to have her as part of our middle school family.”

When asked why she loves serving in the district, Rosenau’s answer was simple.

“I love the kids. I truly do,” Rosenau said. “Seeing the kids out and about, and getting a hello from them, that’s my reward. That’s what it’s all about.”

Davy and Rosenau will be honored during the Women’s Roll of Honor breakfast on Wednesday, March 29 at the Clubhouse at Harbor Links in Port Washington, from 8 to 10 a.m. The event is free of charge and seating is available on a first-come first-serve basis.