Village Declares Snow Emergency

Village of Westbury Mayor Peter Cavallaro has declared a snow emergency starting tonight at midnight, through Wednesday, March 15 at noon.

A dangerous winter storm is scheduled to arrive Tuesday morning, continuing into Wednesday. A significant amount of snow is expected, along with cold temperatures and high winds. PSEG has advised that power outages are possible.

Westbury DPW is preparing for this storm and will respond accordingly with salting and plowing operations. Plows will be operating throughout the duration of the storm. For proper snow removal, all vehicles must be off the street. Residents are advised to take every step possible to remove cars, including asking a neighbor for use of their driveway. Be advised that cars may be towed to facilitate snow removal, prevent snow residue and ice buildup.

If near one, please be sure to clear snow and ice away from hydrants so that fire departments have quick access if necessary.

Also, remember to promptly remove snow and ice from sidewalks in order to allow for safe pedestrian travel.

Residents are also reminded to avoid pushing/shoveling snow into the streets, as that makes it more difficult for crews to remove snow. Also, check in with elderly or homebound neighbors to ensure their safety.

The Westbury School District will be closed tomorrow. It is suggested to remain home Tuesday, if possible. Community cooperation is urged during this snow emergency. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.