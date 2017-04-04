Castle Collision Earns Official Certification and Prestigious Top Automaker Recognition

Castle Collision has been officially Certified by Assured Performance, a non-profit consumer advocacy organization for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training, and facility necessary to repair the participating automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer’s specifications. In achieving their certification, Castle Collision is now an integral part of the most advanced repair capable and efficient auto body repair network in the world. Adding to their credentials, Castle Collision is officially recognized by Assured Performance, FCA, GM, Nissan, Infiniti, Hyundai.

To become certified and officially recognized by the various automakers, Castle Collision passed the rigorous certification process essential to help ensure a proper and safe repair of the new generation of advanced vehicles. Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation are able to meet the stringent requirements to become officially Certified and recognized. The certified network is made up exclusively of best-in-class collision repair businesses that have met or exceeded the stringent requirements of the Certification program.

According to Castle Collision Owner, Robert Scarpelli, “This certification supports our reputation for superior customer service serving our community. We are your neighbors and friends, so it is important to provide our customers with the peace of mind that their vehicles are being repaired correctly by highly trained professionals that care about them.”

The Certification criteria is based upon auto manufacturer requirements. These are critical to ensure the vehicle fit, finish, durability, value and safety following an accident. As new model vehicles are being introduced that use light weight high strength materials and advanced technology, a proper repair according to manufacturer specification is even more important than ever to ensure the passenger safety and proper performance of the vehicle. Auto manufacturers want to ensure that consumers have the option of Certified Collision Repair wherever they live, work, or travel.

“Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure the vehicle safety. Castle Collision is officially a Collision Care Provider™,” said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance Collision Care™. “They represent the standard by which all other body shops are measured.”

Assured Performance Collision Care is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization specializing in the automotive collision repair market segment. Assured Performance works with the top automakers to identify, audit and promote collision repair providers that meet best-in-class business standards and the manufacturer’s requirements. Consumers can go to: www.assuredperformance.net or www.autobodylocator.com to find a list of Collision Repair Providers.