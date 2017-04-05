Kathy Griffin: Unleashed And Unapologetic

Comedian takes no prisoners in new book and tour

If stand-up comedy had a human embodiment of an id, it would have to be Kathy Griffin. Currently on the road behind her Celebrity Run-In Tour, which comes on the heels of her most recent bestseller, November 2016’s Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins: My A-Z Index, the Oak Park, IL, native is fearlessly sharing her encounters in the celebrity jungle that is Hollywood.

Refreshingly honest and up to speed on a wide range of topics and people on the pop culture and political spectrum, the 56-year-old entertainer promises plenty of no-holds barred laughs for those coming out to see her perform.

“I wrote the book, it came out in November and it’s a best-seller. It’s a great book that covers 120 celebrities that I’ve met over the years,” she excitedly exclaimed. “Some of the stories are mind-blowing, some are funny and some are touching. I just want you to know that when I play my beloved NYCB Theatre in Westbury, which I’ve played before and I love it, I’m just not going to read from the book. I want your readers to know that this is all-new material. I don’t care if you saw me two years ago, 10 years ago or two months ago. There is so much crazy [stuff] going on. By the way, by April 8—who knows what domino may have fallen?”

The unabashedly liberal Midwesterner has led quite the Zelig-type life, having had personal encounters with not only the pre-Oval Office Donald Trump, but counts Kanye and Kim Kardashian-West as her new neighbors for the last six months. It’s these anecdotes that sets Griffin’s act apart from her peers.

“My Trump stories aren’t just random stories. They are stories about my own encounters with him over the years. They are, in some ways, consistent with who we now know him to be. And in some ways, I didn’t know that he was a crazy, racist birther. I didn’t know that he was insane, I just thought he was a kooky character,” she explained. “Anyone can do a Kim and Kanye joke. No other comic out there is going to tell you what it’s like to live next door to Kim and Kanye. It’s always exciting when I run into her in the driveway because I never know what she’s going to be wearing or how many kids she might have.”

While Griffin’s progressive viewpoints may be more indicative of urbanites living on both coasts, she’s toured enough around the country to say, “I am going to the real America. Fox News ain’t got nothing on me.” Her biggest observation she’s gleaned over time, particularly during these times of unfettered social media and a voracious 24-7 news cycle, is how well-informed Americans are across the board. Which makes for comic dates that present a fun challenge.

“What I really love about touring is that every city is different and every market has a different vibe. What I’m finding on this tour—every city that I go to, you never know what sort of political bomb just fell on them. There is always something going on that truly touches everyday Americans,” Griffin said. “It’s fascinating how all these senators are becoming these everyday celebrities. What’s great is whether I play in Carnegie Hall or do a double at the Potawatomi Casino in Wisconsin, you can talk about all these topics now.”

