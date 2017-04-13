To the residents of Westbury and Carle Place—It has been an honor to serve you on the Westbury Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees for the last 10 years. I love this community and our incredible diversity. This is truly a special place.

To the staff of the library—You are professionals and our community is a better place because of your dedication and knowledge.

To the present and former members of the library board—It has been great working with you. We may not have always agreed on everything but you have all shown a love for our library and community.

To Denise Parillo—Congratulations on your victory. I hope you enjoy your time on the board. Continue to listen, keep an open mind and keep moving the library forward.

Thank you.

—Eric Dobrin