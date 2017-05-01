Annette Ferebee died in Hyattsville, MD on April 22, 2017. She is survived by her daughter Jordan Ferebee; her father Elliot Ferebee; her sisters Vallie Bray and Janice Ferebee; and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends. Annette was born in Westbury, NY and enjoyed a childhood filled with love. She went away for college graduating from Towson State University and then earned her Master’s in Public Health from the University of Michigan. Settling in the Washington, DC area, Annette made many friends and enjoyed a productive career. Friends are invited to join her family to celebrate her life on Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. at Hopkins United Methodist Church, 13250 Highland Rd., Highland, MD 20777. Arrangements are by McGuire Funeral Services, Inc., Washington, DC.