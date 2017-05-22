Carle Place Budget Passes

The Carle Place School District passed its budget last week, with voters re-electing trustees John DiFrisco and Barry Dennis to the board of education.

Election day saw 476 residents voting yes to the budget and 136 voting no. The $49,279,492 was a 1.69 percent change from the 2016-17 budget, and has a .71 percent tax levy.

Voters also approved three propositions on the ballot. One allows for the creation of a third capital reserve fund, to be used in the future for acquiring capital equipment and/or renovation, reconstruction and construction of district buildings. The second proposition authorizes the district spending up to $169,134 from the 2008 Capital Reserve Fund to replace all the remaining original interior doors at the Cherry Lane School and a third proposition authorizes the district to spend an estimated $4,694,910 from the 2013 Capital Reserve Fund on asbestos abatement (mostly at the Rushmore Avenue School and some other areas throughout the district) and to purchase a district-wide portable radio repeater system and portable radios.

“Once again, the Carle Place community has shown overwhelming support for our schools,” said Carle Place Superintendent David Flatley. “By approving not only our annual operating budget, but three separate capital reserve propositions, our voters have positioned us to continue to provide a world-class education for the students of today while ensuring excellent facilities for generations to come. “

Dennis has served continuously on the board since being first elected as a trustee in 1993. He has served as board president since July 2012. This will be the Carle Place resident’s eighth term on the board.

DiFrisco heads into his fifth term on the board of education. He served as president from 2006-09 and as vice president from 2011-12.

“I am very thankful for the support that the community showed in supporting our budget with an overwhelming plurality and am humbled and thankful for the support they have shown me over the years as a school board trustee,” said DiFrisco. “I look forward to working with my fellow school board trustees and the school administrators in making the Carle Place School District even better than it is today through changes to the infrastructure and changes and enhancements to our program.”