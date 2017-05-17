DRI Projects Announced

The Village of Westbury just received their shotgun start. Lt. Governor Kathy Hogul visited the village today to reveal the projects that have been approved for state funding through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), and new businesses, streetscape improvements and transit-oriented housing are just some of the items on the list.

“I hope you sense that there’s a new excitement,” said Hogul, at a press conference in the Ernesto Strada Piazza on May 17. “That there’s a new sense of possibility in this community.”

The seven priority projects that were approved were:

Rezoning initiatives-Downtown zoning will be updating to promote transit-oriented development. Façade upgrades-A loan and grant program will incentivize businesses to improve their exteriors, providing a more cohesive and visually appealing downtown. Retail space to attract new businesses Streetscape improvements-Including new trees, benches, bike racks and LED lighting Open space in the Maple-Union corridor-Rezoning will allow for 25-acres in the Maple-Union “triangle” to be redeveloped for mixed-use, transit-oriented development, as well as the development of open space for passive and active recreation Venue for arts and cultural events-Setting up a permanent 2,000-3,000 square foot space downtown for the Greater Westbury Arts Council Recreation and community center upgrades-Renovations to the Westbury Senior and Recreation Centers, as well as reconfigurations to the parking lot

The announcement of the approved projects comes less than a year after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the Village of Westbury was one of 10 statewide communities to win $10 million in downtown revitalization funds. Since the awarding of the grant last July, the village had met with community members and leaders to come up with an 188-page report on what would be priority projects to transform downtown. Village Mayor Peter Cavallaro said he was very happy to know all the priority projects identified would be funded.

“This is going to be an exciting new chapter in the village’s history,” Cavallaro said, adding that the Maple-Union corridor project was the seminal project. “A lot of things are going to spring off that. We’re almost creating a mini-neighborhood next to the train station for young adults and seniors. We think that’s really important.”

Some projects, such as the LED lighting upgrades, are ready to go, while others will take a while to get started. But Hogul noted that since state funding has been approved, things will happen “very quickly.”

“There’s no final time limit on this, all seven initiatives have a different life span,” Hogul said. “But people will see their community transform before their eyes.”

For more on the downtown revitalization projects, check out next week’s edition of The Westbury Times.