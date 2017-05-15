Joseph Francis Coady (Coach Coady), passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 19, 2017 at home in Avon, CT. Joe is survived by his brother Jim Coady, his daughter Jacy Needles, his son Mark Coady, five grandchildren, seven great-granddaughters and another great-child on the way.

Joe was born in Minersville, PA on April 10, 1922. After graduating from Minersville High School, where he met the love of his life Jane Hasenauer, he attended the University of Delaware to study engineering. In 1942 during his studies he enlisted in the Army Air Force and spent the following four years in WWII as a pilot flying B-25’s in the Pacific Theater. Surviving the war, in 1946 he returned to Delaware to finish his studies and graduate, changing his degree to physical education. In 1947 he married Jane and later became a high school P.E. teacher and football coach in Tenafly, NJ.

As a pilot Joe saw a lot of combat in the war. During all his years flying, being shot down and losing an engine here and there, he always brought himself and his fellow men back alive. He had incredible reflexes and mechanical knowledge, making him an exceptional pilot.

In 1955, Joe and his family moved to Carle Place where Joe became director of athletics and head football coach at Carle Place High School. Coach Coady remained at Carle Place High School as director and coach working alongside Charlie Ottina, Joe Polilli, Hank Paris, Tom Redden and Roger McGrath for almost 25 years. They had many undefeated seasons during his career.

Coach Coady was a mentor to many young men who even 60 years later still called on him to pay tribute to his gifts of inspiration, encouragement and disciplined training they received on and off the field. As a football coach, Joe was renowned for being innovative, ahead of the curve, and perfecting the passing game. He was notorious for being a kind but firm disciplinarian bringing him utmost respect from all those who knew and worked with him.

During summer vacation Joe and his family would spend time at their cottage on Coxton Lake, Thompson, PA. Joe enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing cards and socializing with lake friends. He spent many hours with his good friend and poker buddy, Joe Miller of Westbury, and later adopted another Westbury fishing companion, Ron Falbee, to row him up and down the lake looking for that one fish that got away. The lake was a retreat and a community built on hours of fun and making many happy memories over the years.

Joe Coady was admired and respected by all those who knew him and will be missed by many both in Carle Place and at Coxton Lake. He leaves behind a legacy of leadership, loyalty and tough love.

If you would like to attend his memorial service at Carle Place High School in the fall this year, contact Larry Blake at lblake1@aol.com.