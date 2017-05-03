Sales/Marketing Interns Wanted

Anton Media Group, which publishes 17 weekly community newspapers throughout Nassau County as well as special sections, glossy magazines and websites, has opportunities for students looking to gain valuable sales and marketing expertise.

Interns will get hands-on experience as they assist the sales team with various projects to increase revenue and build brand awareness with clients and consumers. Tasks will include meeting with potential clients, distributing products and marketing materials and helping to build the Anton brand. Interns will work closely with the company president to identify areas where sales efforts should be directed.

Qualifications:

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills

• Ability to meet deadlines

• Organized and professional demeanor

• Independent self-starter who can also work well as part of a team

• Car for transportation to various sites around Nassau County (gas will be reimbursed)

College credit is available. Position is based in our Mineola office, but will require travel. Email résumé to babraham@antonmediagroup.com.