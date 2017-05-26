Satisfying Sweet Spots

There’s no bad time for dessert and in our area, there are plenty of places serving up delicious dishes to satsify your sweet tooth. Whether you’re looking for something traditional like cheesecake or tiramisu, or an extravagant milkshake or gluten-free treat, check out these local places doing wonderful things with sugar.

Nana’s

225A Post Ave., Westbury; 516-808-6793

With a friendly, comfortable, neighborhood atmosphere and a large selection of food and beverages, Nana’s in Westbury may just take the cake. While those with a sweet tooth can indulge in specialty donuts and ice cream served inside homemade waffle cones, foodies can also appreciate Nana’s variety of salads, wraps and bubble tea.

The Vanilla Bean Bakery & Espresso Bar

242 Voice Rd., Carle Place; 516-427-5034

Serving flavorful regular and espresso drinks, The Vanilla Bean Bakery & Espresso Bar in Carle Place offers a full espresso bar with uniquely-roasted coffee and a wide selection of gourmet desserts. Customers can choose from a list of sweet and savory crepes, macarons, éclairs and rich cakes while enjoying the elegant and modern atmosphere that The Vanilla Bean has to offer. The bakery truly has something for everyone, as chocoholics will naturally flock to their signature Triple Chocolate Brownie while vegans can enjoy their specialty vegan cheesecake.

Carlo’s Bakery

946 Old Country Rd., Garden City; 516-357-7900

As made famous by the hit TLC show Cake Boss, Carlo’s Bakery (originally of Hoboken, NJ) is recognized for being a leader in delicious pastries, desserts and cakes. A family-owned bakery, Carlo’s has several stores throughout the United States but still retains the same mom-and-pop atmosphere of your local bakery. The Garden City store offers an array of specialty and occasion cakes, bonbons, pastries and cookies, as well as Cake Boss merchandise and memorabilia.

Sweet Passion Desserts

1200 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park; 516-488-8278

Led by esteemed executive pastry chef Gianpiero Ciminna, Sweet Passion Desserts in New Hyde Park offers lavish pastries and specialty cakes, along with a variety of gelato and sorbetto flavors. While displaying classics such as strawberry shortcake, Black Forest, tiramisu and cheesecake, Sweet Passion Desserts also offers novelty cake pops and cupcakes for the on-the-go sweet tooth.

Charlotte’s Frozen Yogurt

294 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-586-3595

Located in Farmingdale, Charlotte’s Frozen Yogurt offers 16 unique and hard-to-find flavors such as Banana Fudge, Black Bottom Pie, Chocolate Midnight Cookies and Cream and Milky Way, any of which can be made into a delicious homemade ice cream sandwich or root beer float. A proud distributor of Sedutto’s hand-packed ice cream, Charlotte’s also offers artisanal coffee and pastry options such as the frappuccino, cafe au lait, biscotti and coffee cake.

Sweet Temptation Bakery

805 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck; 516-487-9048

At Sweet Temptation Bakery, fresh-baked quality desserts is a guarantee. The Great Neck bakery offers traditional favorites baked on-site such as freshly baked apple pies and tarts, as well as signature specialties such as the pineapple and guava empanada. The gluten-free almond meringue has been a proven favorite among locals, as has the Parve Chocolate Blackout Cake. With all products baked with only Kosher ingredients, there is truly something for everyone at Sweet Temptation.

Sweet Karma Desserts Inc.

136 Manetto Hill Rd., Plainview; 516-794-4478

An award-winning dessert and pastry company, Sweet Karma Desserts Inc. prides themselves on making every item completely from scratch. Offering a signature line of pastries such as miniature cheesecakes and Campfire S’mores, the Plainview bakery puts a new spin on classics, as well as offering a large gluten-free menu.

Saint Honore Pastry Shop

993 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington; 516-767-2555

At Saint Honore Pastry Shop in Port Washington, tradition is key. Classic favorites are offered in the form of cookies such as linzer cookies, chocolate chip, rainbow cookies and checkerboard, as well as breads, Danishes, cupcakes and coffee. An assortment of grandma-style pies are also available such as blueberry, apple, cherry, key lime and lemon meringue pie.

Manny’s Sweet Treats

156 Jericho Tpke., Mineola; 516-299-8099

With a huge selection of candy by the pound and designer overstuffed milkshakes filled to the brim with confections, it is no wonder how the Mineola bakery got its name. Also offered are various flavors of gelato, ranging in unique flavors such as pannacotta, zabayone and butterscotch root beer. Those lacking a sweet tooth will be delighted to try their breakfast omelettes and cappuccino bar while sugar seekers will enjoy Manny’s signature brownie sundaes and s’mores crepes.