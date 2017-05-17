Town Honors Carle Place Contest Winners

Earth Day T-shirt contest winners from Carle Place were recently recognized by Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the town board.

For the past 13 years the Town of North Hempstead has organized the T-shirt design contest in honor of Earth Day. This year, nine school districts from the town participated in the contest and more than 450 students submitted entries with the theme “Clean Water Starts With You.”

This year’s winning design was created by Manhasset High School freshman Hailey Morris and 4,000 T-shirts have been created with her artwork. These shirts will be distributed throughout the town at schools and at upcoming community clean-ups that are being organized by town council members. Twenty-three students were also recognized with honorable mention for their designs.

Five students from Carle Place were recognized with honorable mentions: Amanda Aguilar and Juliana Verdade from Rushmore Avenue Elementary School and Brady Lemancz, Kyara Perea and Jayden Saca from Cherry Lane Elementary School.