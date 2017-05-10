Village To Consider Downtown Rezoning

The Village of Westbury imposed an 18-month building moratorium on the Maple-Union triangle in downtown, as they decide whether to rezone the area to attract different types of development.

Under the moratorium, the village will temporarily stop accepting building permits, conversions of use, demolition permits and variance applications for the area from Post Avenue south to Old Country Road and Railroad Avenue, as well as from Maple Avenue, from Post to Nassau Street, and Union Avenue, from Nassau to Post, as they decide whether to rezone the area or put an overlay on it.

Mayor Peter Cavallaro said changing zoning was part of utilizing the $10 million downtown revitalization grant from the state.

“One of the key projects was rezoning certain properties close to the train station and seeing if there was zoning to attract better uses,” Cavallaro said. “Because of the potential impact and benefits that type of project could yield, the board felt it was advisable to consider a moratorium on building permits and other applications in that area as to not frustrate what may be the ultimate goal, which is to consider what modifications should be made to the zoning code to attract a different type of use there.”

Moratoriums are meant to be used sparingly, said Cavallaro, but the board felt these were “appropriate circumstances” to implement it.

The moratorium would not prohibit interior renovations, and electric and plumbing permits would still be allowed. It would affect any applications still in the process, that have not yet been completed. The law allows business owners in the affected area to ask for a relief from the moratorium and to apply for a variance from the board.