Westbury Baseball Sweeps Hempstead

The Westbury varsity baseball team completed a three-game series sweep of conference rival Hempstead from May 8 to 10. The final score of the first game was 16-0. Senior Marco Garcia pitched a complete game shutout to earn a win in his final start as a senior. He only allowed two hits, while striking out nine. The offense was led by Westbury senior Remy Bailey, who was 3-4 with a double, 2 RBI, one run and a stolen base. Saul Ventura was also a key contributor by going 2-2 with two RBI, two runs, two stolen bases and three walks.

The final in game two was 22-6 in favor of Westbury. Westbury sophomore Devin Singh earned the win for the Dragons, as he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs and striking out nine. Devin Singh, Jayden McInnis, Anthony Castro and Remy Bailey each collected multiple hits to lead the offensive attack. As a team, Westbury stole nine bases in the contest.

Game three was highlighted by the skills of Westbury’s ace pitcher Remy Bailey, who tossed a complete game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out 15, to complete his senior season. Bailey has also received All-Conference honors as voted on by the fellow coaches in Nassau County. Devin Singh and Jerrold Lee led the offensive attack. Singh was 3-3 with three RBI, two runs, and three stolen bases. Lee was 3-3 with two RBI, one run scored and three stolen bases. The final score was 11-0.

The Green Dragons finished the season strong, winning seven of their final 10 games.

