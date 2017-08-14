Construction, PGA Tour To Affect LIRR Parking

Parking changes are set to take place at the Westbury LIRR station as of today, to encompass the Post Avenue Bridge construction and the Northern Trust PGA Tour event happening this month.

The Post Avenue Bridge is being replaced this October. Due to some pre-construction work and demolition of the old bridge span, the west end of the commuter parking lot, on Railroad Avenue, will be closed as construction activity amps up, starting Aug. 14. A total of 89 parking spots will be affected. Officials expect that once the pre-construction operation is completed, 58 parking spaces will become available.

Also affecting parking is the Northern Trust PGA Tour event at The Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury. The Tour will have many fans taking the LIRR to and from the golf event, between Saturday, Aug. 19 and Monday, Aug. 28. Buses will be available to transport golf fans to and from the Westbury Station and the golf course. Parking spaces at the Westbury Station will be limited.