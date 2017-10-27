Athletic Achievers

Carle Place High School inducted 32 student-athletes, one contributor and three coaches from the class of 2010-14 into the Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 14 at a ceremony in the Joseph C. Burke Auditorium.

All of these individuals have demonstrated commitment, dedication, discipline, responsibility, loyalty, goal setting teamwork, respect and pride.

“I do believe that each of us here diligently worked hard to get the most out of our talents and tried to be the very best that we thought we could be,” said Athletic Director Chris Ceruti at the ceremony. “The fact that we are here tonight is a testament to that hard work and perseverance. Standing here as a member of the Hall of Fame is the ultimate recognition of our successful athletic careers at Carle Place High School. A career that saw lots of ups and downs, sacrifices on and off the field, and more than a few times questioning what we’re doing. There are no more questions; only gratitude towards those who were so helpful along the way.”

Hall of Fame inductees were:

Athletes:

Christopher Barbosa, Class of 2010; Lauren Gray, Class of 2010; Ricky Jarvis, Class of 2010; Nicole Scicolone, Class of 2010; Rich Alfaro, Class of 2011; Stephen Browne, Class of 2011; Joanna Koronios, Class of 2011; Stephen Laurino, Class of 2011; Taylor Martello, Class of 2011; Dana Mclaughlin, Class of 2011; Emily Rose Mullin, Class of 2011; Ashley Cole, Class of 2012; Melissa Duarte, Class of 2012; Joseph Hughes, Class of 2012; Tori Hytell, Class of 2012; Leanne Iannucci, Class of 2012; Ricardo Salinas, Class of 2012; Christine Wengler, Class of 2012; Samantha Burden, Class of 2013; Sean Doherty, Class of 2013; Matthew Jarvis, Class of 2013; Dhara Kadakia, Class of 2013; Taylor Ruscillo, Class of 2013; Katie Caramanica, Class of 2014; Matthew Carr, Class of 2014; Billy Chiappone, Class of 2014; Jessica Costa Covas, Class of 2014; Kaitlyn Davis, Class of 2014; John Guzzo, Class of 2014; Maria Hyland, Class of 2014; Dylan Klein, Class of 2014; Jessica O’Connor, Class of 2014

Contributer:

Ed Keim: Super fan who supported and chaperoned boys and girls interscholastic athletics for 40 years (1972-2012).

Coaches:

Steve Martello: Football: 1984-2014, 1991 Long Island Championship Team; Track: 1987-98, Field Specialist; Ice Hockey: 1994-2001, Nassau County Town Team; Girls Lacrosse: 2007-08; Field Hockey: 2008-12, County Appearance, Defense Specialist; Bowling: 2009-13, Top 5 bowling programs; coached All-County & All-State Bowlers

Carol Nesdill: Varsity Field Hockey Coach; Class of 1974 Carle Place Graduate, Varsity Field Hockey Coach, 13 seasons,140-61 record, 70 percent winning record, 7 County Championships, 2 Long Island Championships (2014, 2016), 2014 NY State Finalist, 2016 NY State Semifinalist, three-time Nassau County Coach of the Year, Newsday Coach of the year 2014 & 2016; 1993 Inducted into the Nassau County Field Hockey Hall of Fame

Chris Ceruti: 29 years of service (1989-present) 25 years of service at Carle Place; Athletic Director: 12 years (2006-present); Softball Coach for 21 years: Six-time Nassau County Softball Coach of the Year (Conference); Nassau County Softball Coach of the Year (County): 2011; Carle Place Larry Blake Coach’s Sportsmanship Award: 2003; Nassau County Sports Commission High School Coach of the Year: 2006, Nassau County Sportsmanship Award (Softball): 2009; Nassau County Meritorious Service Award from the Officials Association: 2014; Nassau County Softball Coaches Association Years of Service Award: 2016; Started Softball Program at Carle Place MS/HS; 6 Conference Championships; 9 County Championships; 4 Long Island Championships; States—Semi-Finalist in 2005; Received 200th win during the 2013 season; Record 176-120 (.681) and overall record 218-165-2 (.756)