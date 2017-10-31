Chambers Honor John Heslin

Westbury-Carle Place Chamber of Commerce member John Heslin was honored as Businessperson of the Year at the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce annual Businessperson of the Year and Legislative Breakfast on Oct. 20. The breakfast, held at the Crest Hollow Country Club, was the best attended event in the history of the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce (NCCC), with more than 650 attendees. Now in its 33rd year, the event recognizes outstanding businesses in each chamber.

Heslin has served on the board of directors for the Westbury/Carle Place Chamber of Commerce for 10 years, and for the past 12 years has been president of the Carle Place Senior Citizens. He said receiving the award felt great.

“I’ve been on the board for 10 years and they always pick someone for the award and I happened to be away at the meeting when they nominated me. It passed unanimously,” said Heslin. “It’s a great feeling. This one means a lot to me because it’s strictly business people. It’s a real plus and I’m very happy to receive it.”

As a member of the Westbury/Carle Place Chamber of Commerce board of directors, Heslin focuses on bringing and keeping business in Carle Place.

“I try to meet people and get them to join the Chamber,” Heslin said. “Other than that, I go to meetings and attend the events.”

For many years, Heslin has also been a director of the Carle Place Civic Association and a proud member of American Legion Post 1718. Heslin is also a member of the Town of North Hempstead’s Project Independence, helping senior citizens remain in their homes as they grow older. He was honored as the Town of North Hempstead’s Senior Citizen of the Year for 2017. Him and his wife of 53 years, Barbara, have lived in Carle Place for 49 years. They have three children and four grandchildren.