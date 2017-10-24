Dragons Roar At Homecoming

Dragon pride was in full force this past weekend, as the Westbury community rallied to show off its spirit during Homecoming. The festivities on Saturday, Oct. 21, kicked off with a well-attended pancake breakfast at the high school. That was followed by the Alumni of Distinction Award ceremony in the high school little theatre. This year’s honorees were Nassau County Legislator Siela Bynoe and Dr. Samarth Joseph.

Bynoe, a Class of 1985 alum, was lauded by the multiple public officials in attendance as someone who gives back, and as an advocate who fights for her community everyday.

“This award means a lot to me,” said Bynoe. “To the Westbury community, I know the difficulties you face and I thank you. At the end of the day, I serve a community that has given me such a sense of pride. All of the teaching I received here has served me well.”

Joseph is the founder of ESPOIR Youth Program, which provides educational services to youth in Westbury and around the world. She was praised for her passion and commitment to serving the community’s children.

“The work you have put in us was not in vain,” said Joseph, a Class of 1997 alum. “We are the product of your hard work. I want to encourage kids because you encouraged me. You’re witnessing the product of your hard work. So continue that hard work and don’t give up on the children because they are the future.”

The Homecoming parade featured several school groups and organizations marching down the streets of Westbury. The crowds then gathered at the football field, where the Dragons faced off against Syosset, suffering a 33-6 loss. Halftime saw the presentation of the Homecoming court and crowning of the Homecoming king, Jalyn Dunlap, and queen, Daniela Sosa, as well as the ribbon cutting for the new Damon “Dave” Mock Press Box. The Class of 1967 football team also joined with other football players for a dedication to Westbury High School football coach John Fasano, who led the team to two championships.