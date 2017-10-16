Street Fair Success

The Westbury BID Street Fair drew a large crowd to Post Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 14, with thousands of Long Islanders coming through the village’s main thoroughfare to enjoy food, live music, children’s attractions and shopping.

Dark clouds and the threat of rain made for a slow morning, but the fair quickly picked up, with many residents from Westbury and surrounding areas attending.

This year’s fair included an expanded food court and food trucks, as well as more inflatables and games for kids to enjoy. St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope School had a slime-making station set up in the Piazza Ernesto Strada and live music also entertained attendees at the north and south ends of the fair. Fair-goers perused the tables of more than 100 vendors, which included businesses and community organizations.