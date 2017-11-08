Arrests Made In Westbury Burglary

Three Suffolk County males have been arrested in connection with a Westbury burglary that occurred back in October.

According to detectives, Kamoree Richardson, 16, of Lindenhurst, Timothy Chapman, 21, of Central Islip and Mark Washington, 31, of Huntington Station, using a ladder, entered a second story window by cutting the window screen to a Livingston Street, Westbury home, on Monday, Oct. 23 at 10:30 a.m. Once inside, the individuals removed a floor safe as well as prescription medicine belonging to the owner.

A subsequent investigation led to the location and arrests of the three defendants involved.

A joint investigation with Suffolk County Police detectives revealed that Richardson was involved in numerous residential burglaries within the confines of Suffolk County Police Department’s 2nd Precinct.

All three defendants are charged with second-degree burglary.