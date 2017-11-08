Curran Takes Executive Office, Dems Make History

After a hotly contested campaign, Lauren Curran defeated Jack Martins in the race for Nassau County Executive—making the former legislator the first female county executive in Nassau’s history.
Curran, Democrat from Baldwin, bested the Republican Martins by a tally of 51 percent (147,102 votes) to 48 percent (139,204 votes). Green Party candidate Cassandra Lems netted 1 percent of the vote (1,975 votes).
Meanwhile, in what some call an even more improbable victory, Democrat Laura Gillen defeated incumbent Republican Anthony Santino to become the first Town of Hempstead Supervisor from the Democratic Party in the town’s history. Gillen defeated Santino by a tally of 51 percent (80,214 votes) to 49 percent (77,946 votes).
County residents also overwhelmingly voted against the Constitutional Convention.
—Steve Mosco
Election Results
County Executive
Laura Curran (D) – 51 percent (147,102 votes)
Jack Martins (R) – 48 percent (139,204 votes)
Cassandra Lems (G) – 1 percent (1,975 votes)
County Comptroller
Jack Schnirman (D) – 50 percent (138,716 votes)
Steven Labriola (R) – 49 percent (134,561 votes)
Laurence Hirsh (G) – 1 percent (3,052 votes)
County Clerk
Maureen O’Connell (R) – 54 percent (149,946 votes)
Dean Bennett (D) – 46 percent (126,008 votes)
Town of Hempstead Supervisor
Laura Gillen (D) – 51 percent (80,214 votes)
Anthony Santino (R) – 49 percent (77,946 votes)
Town of North Hempstead Supervisor
Judi Bosworth (D) – 64 percent (25,011 votes)
Stephen Nasta (R) – 36 percent (13,786 votes)
Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor
Joseph Saladino (R) – 52 percent (36,362 votes)
Marc Herman (D) – 42 percent (29,487 votes)
Robert Ripp (EC) – 3 percent (1,981 votes)
John Mangelli (REF) – 2 percent (1,651 votes)
Jonathan Clarke (PG) – 1 percent (498 votes)
Town of Hempstead Town Clerk
Sylvia A. Cabana (D, WFP, WEP) – 51 percent (77,373 votes)
Nasrin G. Ahmad (R, CON, IND, REF) – 49 percent (74,953 votes)
Town of North Hempstead Town Clerk
Wayne H. Wink, Jr. (D, WFP, IND, WEP)- 61 percent (24,943 votes)
David P. Redmond (R, CON, REF) – 39 percent (16,076 votes)
County Legislator 1st District
Kevan M. Abrahams (D, WFP, WEP, REF) – 88 percent (9,315 votes)
Charlene J. Thompson (R, CON) – 12 percent (1,316 votes)
County Legislator 2nd District
Siela A. Bynoe (D, WFP, IND, WEP, REF) – 87 percent (6,744 votes)
James Lamarre (R, CON) – 13 percent (1,030 votes)
County Legislator 3rd District
Carrie Solages (D, WFP, IND, REF) – 73 percent (8,616 votes)
Paul A. Sapienza (R, CON) – 27 percent (3,185 votes)
County Legislator 4th District
Denise A. Ford (D, WFP, WEP) – 61 percent (9,102 votes)
Jane S. Fisher (R, CON, IND, REF) – 38 percent (5,686 votes)
County Legislator 5th District
Debra S. Mule (D, WFP, IND, WEP) – 67 percent (8,994 votes)
Kathleen A. Spatz (R, CON)- 33 percent (4,377 votes)
County Legislator 6th District
C. William Gaylor (D, WFP, WEP) – 54 percent (8,455 votes)
Dino G. Amoroso (R, CON, IND, REF) – 45 percent (7,071 votes)
County Legislator 7th District
Howard J. Kopel (D, WFP, WEP) – 57 percent (8,717 votes)
Karen M. Blitz (R, CON, IND, REF) – 44 percent (6,684 votes)
County Legislator 8th District
Vincent T. Muscarella (R, CON, IND, REF) – 66 percent (9,890 votes)
Carl R. Gerrato (D, WFP, WEP) – 34 percent (5,017 votes)
County Legislator 9th District
Richard J. Nicolello (R, CON, IND, REF)- 63 percent (9,398 votes)
Mal S. Nathan (D, WFP, WEP) – 37 percent (5,526 votes)
County Legislator 10th District
Ellen W. Birnbaum (D, WFP, IND, WEP) – 65 percent (7,467 votes)
David A. Adhami (R, CON) – 35 percent (3,975 votes)
County Legislator 11th District
Delia M. DeRiggi Whitton (D, WFP, IND, WEP) – 69 percent (9,975 votes)
Zefy Christopoulos (R) – 31 percent (4,474 votes)
County Legislator 12th District
James D. Kennedy (R, CON, IND) – 66 percent (12,745 votes)
Alexander T. Melton (D, WFP, WEP, REF) – 34 percent (6,474 votes)
County Legislator 13th District
Thomas McKevitt (R, CON) – 53 percent (9,798 votes)
Eileen M. Napolitano (D, WFP, IND, WEP, REF) – 47 percent (8,690 votes)
County Legislator 14th District
Laura M. Schaefer (R, CON, IND, REF) – 66 percent (9,843 votes)
Robert C. Pena (D, WFP, WEP) – 34 percent (4,993 votes)
County Legislator 15th District
John R. Ferretti, II (R, CON, IND, REF) – 61 percent (9,432 votes)
Michael J. Sheridan (D, WFP, WEP) – 39 percent (6,060 votes)
County Legislator 16th District
Arnold W. Drucker (D, WFP, WEP) – 62 percent (9,392 votes)
Angel Cepeda (R, CON, REF) – 38 percent (5,784 votes)
County Legislator 17th District
Rose Marie Walker (R, CON, IND, REF) – 67 percent (10,843 votes)
Ramandeep S. Arora (D, WFP, WEP) – 33 percent (5,398 votes)
County Legislator 18th District
Joshua Alexander Lafazan (D, WFP, IND, WEP, REF) – 56 percent (8,076 votes)
Donald N. MacKenzie (R, CON) – 44 percent (6,358 votes)
County Legislator 19th District
Steven D. Rhoads (R, CON, IND, REF) – 56 percent (10,610 votes)
Jeffrey B. Gold (D, WFP, WEP) – 44 percent (8,237 votes)
Mayor City of Glen Cove
Reginald A. Spinello (R, CON, IND, REF) – 50.17 percent (2,651 votes)
Timothy J. Tenke (D, WFP, WEP) – 49.77 percent (2,630 votes)
Propositions
Proposition 1 – calls for a Constitutional Convention to explore proposals for changes to the state constitution.
NO – 83 percent (2,704,143 votes)
YES – 17 percent (544,889 votes)
Proposition 2 – allows judges to reduce or revoke the state pension of a public officer convicted of a felony related to his or her duties.
YES – 70 percent (188,329 votes)
NO – 30 percent (80,414 votes)
Proposition 3 – creates a 250-acre land bank, which allows local governments to request forest preserve land for projects in exchange for the state acquiring 250 acres for the forest preserves.
NO – 55 percent (144,228 votes)
YES – 45 percent (118,940 votes)
For complete election results, visit www.nassaucountyny.gov.