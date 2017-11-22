Keepin’ It Chill With 98°

The band will perform their new Christmas album at Westbury

In the era that blessed the world with the Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, O-Town, LFO and even NKOTB (New Kids on the Block), the signature R&B four-part harmonies of 98° elevated the ’90s group to the elite boy band club. Along with brothers Nick and Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre, member Jeff Timmons shared his excitement about the band’s new Christmas album, Let It Snow, which was recorded over the summer. Just in time for Christmas, 98° is set to perform their seasonal hits on Nov. 26, at their upcoming show in Westbury, part of the “At Christmas Tour.” And these Ohio boys are more than happy to get into the holiday spirit on Long Island.

“One of the luxuries is that our fans are still fans. It’s surprising to us after all the years and careers in the entertainment industry, still having fans that want to talk to us,” said Timmons on the popularity of the band that has spanned two decades. “The fact that we made an impact, we’re so lucky and happy to perform and fortunate enough to be doing it 20 years later.

The group recorded Let It Snow, a follow up to their previous holiday album, This Christmas, which sold more than 1 million copies. Now available in stores and online, the album includes songs like “Mary Did You Know?,” “What Christmas Means To Me,” “Silent Night,” “Let It Snow,” “The First Noel” and “Please Come Home For Christmas” along with eight other tracks.

“We wanted it [the album] to be similar to our first Christmas album, and holiday records are timeless…it’s one of the things were proud of,” said Timmons. “Everyone seems to enjoy it so we feel very fortunate about it. We’ve all gone in different directions and we’ve grown musically but the one project we’re most proud of is the Christmas album.”

Timmons and his bandmates make the return to the NYCB Theatre at Westbury one year after their appearance in the 2016 My2K Tour with O-Town, Dream and Ryan Cabrera. They have a particular fondness for Long Island, as that is where 98° received their first taste of fame.

“We’re all Ohio guys from small towns and one of the first things we did when we started coming up, we we’re trying to get recognized so we went to the Roosevelt Field Mall,” said Timmons. “There were so many women that were fawning over us and that was really when it first hit us.”

Of the venue, which is more intimate and in the round, a switch from the other locations they have performed at, the band loves Long Island and always finds a way to get back to Westbury for their huge New York fan base.

“It’s going to be a great show as usual, especially with our amazing, immaculate and cool dance moves,” said Timmons with a laugh. “We’ve met great people there, especially the fans.”

Known for their ballads and slow songs, 98° always comes out with a bunch of energy and good fun, transporting fans back to the ’90s. The upcoming holiday show will feature classics and originals and for someone who has been living the holidays since July, Timmons can’t wait for Christmas.

“I’m excited to wear my Santa costume around the house and spend time with family in New York,” he said. “All of that nostalgia that goes with 98° and my career, it will be cool to celebrate it there.”

To get tickets to the “At Christmas Tour” heading to NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Nov. 26, visit www.thetheatreatwestbury.com.