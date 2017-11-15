Lotto Offers A Chance At Home Ownership

Four families got one step closer to achieving the American dream last week during a housing lottery held by the Town of North Hempstead board, town Community Development Agency and Long Island Housing Partnership, Inc.

The lottery ranked the 287 applicants from Long Island and New York City vying for a chance to buy four affordable homes in New Cassel. Three of the homes were newly constructed, with the fourth a completely renovated residence. The newly constructed homes, located on Urban Avenue and Shomer Place, feature three bedrooms, 1½ bathrooms and a garage.

“This program is so critical because it’s providing a unique opportunity to purchase an affordable home in New Cassel as part of the workforce housing program,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “For those of you fortunate enough to purchase one of these homes, we can’t wait to welcome you and your family to our family of the Town of North Hempstead.”

Applicants will now be screened, in order of their ranking, on several eligibility requirements, including their credit score, income and if they’re a first time homebuyer. For Dwayne Johnson, whose name was pulled third, the prospect of being a new homeowner in just a couple of weeks is a dream come true.

“I already live in Westbury and my son’s going to school here, so I entered for my family,” said Johnson, adding that he turns 30 at the end of November. “This would be the perfect birthday gift. I always wanted to own my first house by the age of 30. That’s been one of my dreams and hopefully it will come true. I’m very excited.”