Total Wine Brings New York Products To The Masses

Total Wine and More opened its first Long Island store in Westbury recently, bringing an upscale shopping environment to the thirsty masses.

Upon walking into the 26,000 square foot store, which takes over the former space of a former Sports Authority, customers immediately get the sense that they’re entering a wine store unlike any other. The store carries 11,000 wines and 5,000 spirits spread out over multiple aisles, with a notable emphasis on local products; 1,200 wines and more than 400 spirits come from New York.

“The selection is unparalleled, especially regarding New York products. This is a New York-centric store,” said owner David Trone. “We have wines from wineries in the north fork, to Niagara and everywhere in between.”

But Total Wine is more than just a one-stop shop for wine; a separate, adjoining store, NY Marketplace and Brewery District, carries 6,000 types of craft beer (including 2,000 from New York), drinks and more than 500 locally-made products such as yogurts, cheeses, chocolates and apples.

In addition to shopping, consumers can also learn more about what they’re buying at tasting stations and classrooms, which will hold meet-the-maker events and educational classes.

“I’m excited to bring my stores’ unmatched prices, selection and customer service to customers on Long Island,” said Trone. “I selected the Westbury-Carle Place corridor because it is one of the state’s busiest retail destinations. My stores will feature outstanding New York State wines, spirits, beers and food products and be the area’s most comprehensive and unique shopping experience for consumers looking for the best value and highest quality products—as well as a level of expertise and service that is unique to the marketplace.”

At the grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 8, Trone also announced both stores are partnering with the Nassau County Museum of Art and Family and Children’s Association of Long Island. Both nonprofit organizations received 10 percent of all wine and food sales from the stores’ opening weekend on Nov. 9-12, with a minimum donation of $10,000 to each organization.

“We are most appreciative of Total Wine and their generous donation to the museum and we’re looking to partner with you for a lot of events,” said Angela Susan Anton, president of the Nassau County Museum of Art board of trustees. “Welcome to the neighborhood.”

Together the Westbury stores support more than 50 new jobs, with 75 percent of the stores’ positions being full-time.