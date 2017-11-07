Uncorking The Flavors Of New York

Local products find a spot on the shelf at Total Wine

With more than 1,600 family vineyards and 400 wineries throughout the state of New York, getting a glass from each one might be a difficult, if not impossible, task. But thanks to Total Wine and More, enjoying the fruit of New York’s harvest is about to get a lot easier.

Total Wine and More opens its first Long Island store in Westbury this week, inviting visitors in to try their large collection of wines, spirits and beers from New York and around the world.

The store’s emphasis on local products is what separates it from other retailers in the area, said owner David Trone.

“The selection is unparalleled, especially regarding New York products. This is a New York-centric store,” said Trone. “We have wines from wineries in the north fork, to Niagara and everywhere in between.”

Total Wine and More will carry about 11,000 wines and 5,000 spirits; of that, 1,200 will be New York wines and more than 400 will be New York spirits.

In addition to providing a local selection, Trone said Total Wine focuses on “experiential retailing” and creates an upscale shopping environment where customers can interact with a team well-educated on wine and how it pairs with different foods. Guests can sample different products at tasting stations and the store will also have screens showing live video of the vineyards and wineries producing the wine.

And as its name implies, Total Wine is about more than just giving customers the best in wine; its location at 1230 Old Country Rd. (the former Sports Authority building, nestled between the Walmart and Marshall’s) will also house NY Marketplace and Brewery District.

Customers can access Total Wine or NY Marketplace and Brewery District through one common alcove, but the two separate stores will carry different products, with one focusing on wine and the other specializing in craft beer, drinks and other New York products.

“It’s all about food and drinks from New York,” Trone said. “There will be nonalcoholic drinks, plus craft beers. We’ll have more than 6,000 craft beers, 2,000 plus of which are from New York.”

There will also be more than 500 New York-made products, such as yogurts, cheeses, chocolates and apples.

Both the marketplace and wine retailer will also have a classroom where people can learn about wines, beer and spirits in detail. In addition to tasting and classes, the stores will hold meet the maker events, where vineyard and distillery owners can talk about their products.

Trone noted that in addition to setting up as a retailer in the community, Total Wine seeks to improve it as well, and to that end, will be partnering with the Nassau County Museum of Art and Family and Children’s Association of Long Island.

“That’s very important, that’s part of being local,” Trone said. “Everywhere I’ve opened up a store, that’s the kind of thing we do.”

To find out more about Total Wine, visit www.totalwine.com.