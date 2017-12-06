Cheer Marks Carle Place Tree Lighting

Spirits were merry during Carle Place’s tree lighting, an annual tradition which drew a large crowd of residents together to ring in the holiday season on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Carle Place High School musicians began the event by playing some holiday tunes, with student singers later singing “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” and “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer.” Civic association vice president Ursula Babino welcomed the crowd and Father Duffy gave an invocation, which was followed by John Driscoll, of the Carle Place Fire Department, flipping the switch to turn on the tree’s lights.

As Scouts hung ornaments on the tree, the sound of sirens filled the night air, signaling the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, escorted by the Carle Place Fire Department. Children gathered around the Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who greeted the youngsters and handed out candy canes.