Alumnus Offers Advice

As part of their unit on career exploration, students in Caryl Lorandini’s advisory class at Carle Place Middle School/High School received a special visit from Class of 2013 alumnus Erik Langert.

Langert, who is currently in a master’s degree program at Binghamton University, spoke about his upcoming opportunity to work as a data scientist for the Machine and Learning Autonomy Group at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. He also encouraged the students to continue working toward their dreams and maximizing their potential.

—Submitted by the

Carle Place School District