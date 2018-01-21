Ceremony Honors Longtime Couples

Love and commitment will once again be celebrated during the Town of North Hempstead’s upcoming Valentine’s Day Marriage Vow Renewal ceremony. The event, now in its ninth year, will allow couples who have been married for many years to reaffirm their commitment and celebrate their marriages. The renewal ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the Harbor Links Golf Course in Port Washington.

“The Vow Recommitment ceremony is truly a heartwarming event we are pleased to hold every year to celebrate the bond, commitment and love shared between our happy North Hempstead couples after all these years,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth.

“This joyous occasion allows us to celebrate and honor the love shared between these individuals,” said Town Clerk Wayne Wink. “Their relationships have withstood the test of time and are extraordinary examples for our community.”

A lunch and champagne toast will be served following the ceremony at a cost of $25 per couple. Due to overwhelming demand and limited seating, seats must be reserved in advance. For more information, call 311.