Fast Food Robber Nabbed

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced that a man has pleaded guilty to robbery charges in connection with a knifepoint robbery spree across Nassau County, including an incident in Westbury and Carle Place.

Shane Cashmore, 31, pleaded guilty before Supreme Court Justice Angelo Delligatti to five counts of first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree attempted robbery.

The defendant is due back in court Feb. 9 and the district attorney is recommending a sentence of 18 years in prison.

“This defendant participated in a crime spree that terrorized local fast food businesses,” Singas said. “Thanks to the excellent work of the Nassau County and Suffolk County police departments, this defendant was brought to justice and with today’s plea he accepted responsibility for his actions.”

Singas said from Feb. 15, 2017, to April 4, 2017, Cashmore displayed either a machete or a large knife on six separate occasions and robbed or attempted to rob, stores in Nassau County. The defendant was allegedly assisted in each of the robberies by an accomplice who either drove him to the location or took part in the robbery.

Dates and location of the robberies include:

Feb. 15, 2017—Dunkin Donuts on Merrick Rd., Seaford (attempted robbery)

Feb. 15, 2017—Carvel on Northwest Drive S., Farmingdale

March 21, 2017—Carvel on Hicksville Rd., Bethpage

March 26, 2017—Carvel on Carman Ave. Westbury

March 28, 2017—Subway on Old Country Rd., Carle Place

April 4, 2017—Subway on Old Country Road, Plainview

Charges against Cashmore’s co-defendants, Paul Drab, 27, and Julianna Pantaleone, 32, both of Levittown, are still pending in Nassau County.

The defendants were arrested in Suffolk County on May 1 and charged with additional robberies there.