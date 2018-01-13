Gladiators Raise Funds

This October—Breast Cancer Awareness Month—there was an all-out effort on the part of students, faculty and staff at New Hyde Park High School, resulting in a donation of $2,775 to the Adelphi NY Statewide Breast Cancer & Support Program. Throughout the month all sectors to the school participated.

English teacher Kathleen Kaspar spearheaded the fundraising activities. Activities included a Pink Mile Walk-a-thon and Paint for a Cure in which 100 pumpkins were bought and painted by faculty staff and students. All athletic teams played a “pink” game at which raffles were collected and on “Pink It Up Day” participants dressed completely in pink. Art Students made awareness artwork that was displayed on the Adelphi Breast Cancer Support Program webpage.

School organizations that were involved in the fundraising were the Student Council and the Key Club with its advisor Lisa Bocchino.

The Adelphi NY Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline & Support Program provides information, referrals and emotional support to people coping with breast cancer. Call 800-877-8077.